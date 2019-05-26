community journalist

Getting around Long Beach via water taxi

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- As of May 24, Long Beach Transit officially kicks of its daily water taxi service.

Throughout the summer, riders can choose between two affordable options: AquaBus and AquaLink. AquaBus, which costs $1, begins service at 11 a.m. and makes stops at Hotel Maya, Queen Mary, Aquarium of the Pacific, Pine Avenue and Shoreline Village. AquaLink costs $5 each ride and it stops at Alamitos Bay Landing, Queen Mary and Aquarium of the Pacific.

All-you-can-ride weekend passes are also available for $15. For more information, visit Long Beach Transit's website.
