Eyewitness This: Worst times to drive in SoCal during Labor Day weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's summer's last hoorah, and a new report reveals the worst times to hit Southland roads during Labor Day weekend.

INRIX, a global mobility analytics company, predicts driving times will spike as much as 115% between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday. The group says Friday afternoon, especially between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. will also see a lot of traffic. Most people are expected to head home on Monday between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

