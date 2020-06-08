yosemite national park

Yosemite National Park reopening to more guests with new reservation system

Some parts of Yosemite National Park will reopen to visitors with existing permits on Friday, June 5.
FRESNO, Calif. -- Yosemite National Park will reopen all main attractions to visitors on Thursday, June 11, the National Parks Service announced on Monday.

In order to increase park access, the park will have a temporary day use reservation system. There will be 1,700 vehicle passes each day.

Visitors will have to show proof of their passes at the entrance gate and the passes can be used for seven days.

Overnight camping will be allowed in Yosemite Valley on June 11. While food and drinks will be available, some services that were previously offered may no longer be offered due to COVID-19.

Those who had wilderness permits or Half Dome permits were able to enter the park on June 5.

Officials said they are still working to determine how to open the rest of the park, including the Yosemite Valley, to all visitors while keeping them safe.

In May, draft plans obtained by ABC7's sister station in Fresno detailed how visitors may enjoy the park while trying to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the plans, visitors would be encouraged to wear a face mask, but it would not be required. It wasn't immediately clear if park officials would require face masks for this first step in reopening.
