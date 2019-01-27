YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK

Yosemite beginning to reopen following end of government shutdown

FRESNO, Calif. --
Yosemite National Park is moving closer to "normal operations," following the end of the government shutdown, park officials announced.


RELATED: Access to Yosemite National Park limited during government shutdown

Parts of the park will open Monday during normal hours including:

- Yosemite Valley Visitor Center
- Yosemite Museum
- Hetch Hetchy
- Hodgdon Meadow
- Wawona campgrounds
- Mist Trail/John Muir Trail (winter route)


NPS officials said The Mariposa Grove and Crane Flat Snow Play Area are to reopen later this week after restroom maintenance is complete.

Rangers will also return to provide hikes, programs and services to visitors.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelyosemite national parknational park servicehikingtravelCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK
Man dies while visiting Yosemite National Park on Christmas Day
Yosemite National Park access limited due to government shutdown
Yosemite officials ID couple who fell to deaths from overlook
2 die after falling from overlook in Yosemite National Park
More yosemite national park
TRAVEL
Seabees help Catalina rebuild airport runway
Several airports see delays due to government shutdown
Family kicked off flight after complaints about body odor
Aeromexico trolls Americans with 'DNA discounts' ad
More Travel
Top Stories
Kamala Harris kicks off 2020 campaign at Oakland rally
1 killed, 2 wounded in Harbor City shooting
LA charter-school teachers end strike
Rams host send-off rally at stadium site in Inglewood
Former Garden Grove Fire Chief dies at 54 after battling cancer
Suspect in Louisiana shooting deaths caught in Virginia
2 killed, 4 others injured in Northridge crash
Victorville teacher accused of molesting 14-year-old students
Show More
Hawthorne murder: Family pleads for help catching slain father's killer
Girl Scout Cookie season kicks off in SoCal
Alan Canter, owner of legendary Canter's Deli, dies at 82
Marina del Rey residents informed a week later about oil well blowout
Grand National Roadster Show features glittering custom cars of all types
More News