travel

Yosemite's stunning "firefall" phenomenon may not appear this year

FRESNO, Calif. -- The annual "firefall" phenomenon at Yosemite National Park may not happen this year due to a lack of water over the Horsetail Fall.

The National Park Service says the fall currently has little to no water, so those planning to see the "firefall" may miss it.

The Horsetail Fall, which flows over the eastern edge of El Capitan in Yosemite Valley, looks like a river of fire when the sunlight hits it at just the right angle.

The waterfall plunges about 1,500 feet and if you didn't know any better, you might think you were watching a lava flow. The fleeting sight also only lasts about 10 minutes.



The natural phenomenon happens every sunset in late-February. The National Park Service says the window for the 2020 "firefall" is February 13 through February 27.

Restrictions to parking, visitor access and traffic will begin in the afternoon on February 13.

Editor's Note: The video above is from an earlier broadcast.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelyosemite national parkyosemite national parkyosemitetravel
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAVEL
Officials: TSA agent tricked traveler into showing breasts
New Yorkers no longer allowed to enroll in Global Entry: DHS
Airlines suspend flights to Hong Kong amid coronavirus outbreak
Coronavirus: New travel restrictions go into effect at LAX
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5-alarm fire rips through apartment complex in Tustin
Dodgers introduce Betts, Price after blockbuster trade
2 men killed in apparently targeted shooting outside Van Nuys home
LAPD motorcycle officer involved in crash at intersection in Van Nuys
Blues player collapses during Ducks game in Anaheim
LA County monitoring people who recently traveled to China
2-year-old stares in awe at Target ad featuring boy like him
Show More
Woman accused of racist attacks ruled incompetent for trial
Toddler found riding tricycle alone in cold after daycare escape
VIDEO: Gun put to CA man's head in brazen daylight robbery
LA County program aims to keep homeless from returning to jail
Sanders edges Buttigieg in NH, giving Dems 2 front-runners
More TOP STORIES News