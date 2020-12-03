be localish

Treat your feet with a visit from the Footnanny this holiday season!

LOS ANGELES -- When Gloria Williams first met Oprah she was her manicurist at the HARPO Studios in Chicago.

"I was doing a pedicure on Oprah and I thought of the name FootNanny and she loved it," Gloria told Localish. "She loved it so much she did a tweet and after she did the tweet, the feedback I got from the tweet was so valuable."

Gloria relocated to Los Angeles when production on the Oprah show came to an end in 2011 to focus on launching her FootNanny business which not only aims to pamper with in person visits but also provides a line of at home treatments which make the perfect holiday gift.

"My job was to figure out a way for my product to be in their homes and me be there without physically being there," Williams said.

The FootNanny line of luxurious foot creams are based on family recipes and her products landed on Oprah's Favorite Things holiday list for the 7th year!

More recently Gloria has been featured as part of Tory Johnson's Deals and Steals on Good Morning America.

"If your feet feel good, you're entire body feels good," she told Localish.

Gloria's FootNanny deals and other great holiday deals and steals are available now while supplies last HERE.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleshealthkabcbeauty productsspabeauty & lifestylelocalishmy go tobe localish
BE LOCALISH
Food made with a lot of love, flavor and soul
Treat your feet with a visit from the Footnanny!
Mother-daughter duo sells homemade face masks for a cause
#BeLocalish: Holiday Deals & Steals to support small businesses across country
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Silverado Canyon blaze prompts mandatory evacuations
Map: Mandatory evacuations ordered for OC's Bond Fire
Garcetti urges Angelenos to stay home whenever possible
Brush fire near Corona Airport explodes to 500 acres
Here's every fire burning in Southern California today
200-acre brush fire in Nuevo prompts evacuations
WATCH TODAY: Newsom to announce stay-at-home order, sources say
Show More
IE megachurch pastor dies days after testing positive for COVID
Why is Bank of America draining EDD accounts? Questions go unanswered
Anthony Davis finalizing $190 million contract with Lakers
Barr had 'intense' meeting with Trump: Sources
Friends say influencer found dead in Houston was worried for her safety
More TOP STORIES News