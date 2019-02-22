Tree falls over, narrowly misses boy sleeping in Pomona mobile home

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A large pine tree came crashing through the roof right into a bedroom where a young boy was trying to sleep at a mobile home in Pomona."We hear a big noise and a big crack and so we jump out of the bed, start running to the room to the kids. I see my son crawling under the roof trying to get to my other son's bed to get him out of the room. It was so scary," father Uriel Reyes said.The tree collapsed around 11 p.m. Wednesday. One neighbor thought it was an earthquake."It was like a rumbling but like scrapping at the same time," neighbor Danna Vernal said.Resident said the tree has been leaning for a while and it came up right by the roots.The bedroom has been red-tagged and the family fears the entire home is now unlivable. The Red Cross is helping the family find shelter."I don't know if it'll be safe to sleep every day in the house, or what might come with this rain. So I don't know," Reyes said.While residents assess the damage, they also understand it could have been much worse. Luckily, everyone is OK, including the young boy who was in the room.