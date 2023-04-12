A massive tree came crashing down on a car near Whittier and took out power to nearby homes.

Massive tree crashes down on car in Whittier, knocks out power lines

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- A massive tree came crashing down on a car near Whittier.

No one was in the car at the time Monday night.

This happened on South Mills Avenue. Witnesses say the tree also took down some electric lines, knocking out power to several homes in the area.

"I was on the phone and I heard the noise. And I honestly thought a car slammed into my car," said one local resident. "That was the noise. It was a really loud shock."

California's heavy rain this year has saturated the ground, leading to more trees uprooting and falling over.