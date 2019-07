EMBED >More News Videos Here's what we know about those who died in a shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill. At least a dozen people were killed when a gunman opened fire.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- It's been roughly eight months since the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks.Hundreds of people continue to remember the victims.A tree-lighting ceremony was held Sunday to remember the 12 victims killed. Many survivors were also there.A large oak tree near the bar was illuminated with hundreds of white lights -- the bar owner says it will be lit up every night.The deadly shooting happened in November 2018