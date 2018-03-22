Large eucalyptus tree topples onto home in Sherman Oaks; no one hurt

A large eucalyptus tree crashed onto a home in Sherman Oaks Thursday evening. (KABC)

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A large eucalyptus tree crashed onto a home in Sherman Oaks Thursday evening.

The tree fell onto a single-story home and crashed through a window around 3:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Dixie Canyon Avenue, just south of Ventura Boulevard. While heavy rains have hit the area, fire officials said they could not determine if that was the cause of the tree falling.

Authorities said no humans were inside the home, but three dogs were found and taken to a nearby shelter. Those dogs did not appear to be injured.

Residents in the area and neighbors said they heard a loud crash when the tree toppled over.
