Treebeards brings comfort food with a Louisiana flair to Houston

Treebeards opened in 1978 between a peep show arcade and a rowdy bar. Now, more than 40 years later, the restaurant has become an icon in Houston. The recipes have stayed the same for four decades, and there's always a long line for the famous red beans and rice, gumbo, and jambalaya.

But Treebeards isn't just known for its food, but also its unique locations around the city. The restaurant has four locations, including one in the underground tunnels under downtown Houston as well as at the Christ Church Cathedral where they serve their mouth-watering food in the church's social hall and courtyard. If you would like to check them out, visit treebeards.com.
