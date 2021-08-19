Sports

Trevor Bauer allegations: Judge denies extension of restraining order against Dodgers pitcher

LOS ANGELES -- A Los Angeles judge sided with Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer on Thursday and denied a restraining order to a woman who said he choked her into unconsciousness and punched her repeatedly during two sexual encounters.

In denying the order after a four-day hearing, Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman said that according to the 27-year-old San Diego woman's testimony, Bauer followed her boundaries when she set them, and he couldn't know the boundaries she didn't express to him.

"We consider in a sexual encounter that when a woman says no she should be believed," Gould-Saltman said, "so what should we do when she says yes?"

The judge said the woman's petition asking for the domestic violence restraining order was "materially misleading."

Bauer had no visible reaction to the decision.

It was a major victory for Bauer in his public fight to clear his name, but police and Major League Baseball are still looking into the incident.

MLB put Bauer on paid administrative leave on July 2, and it has been extended through Friday.

And police in Pasadena are still investigating.

The woman's attorney declined to comment outside court.

