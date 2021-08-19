Trevor Bauer case: Judges denies extension of restraining order against Dodgers pitcher

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10958069" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The attorney for Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer questioned his accuser about her past sexual relationships with two San Diego Padres players during the second day of the hearing.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A Los Angeles Superior Court judge on Thursday denied a woman's request for a five-year extension of a domestic violence temporary restraining order against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer.Bauer's 27-year-old accuser, a San Diego resident, obtained a temporary restraining order in late June, claiming Bauer physically assaulted her during a pair of sexual encounters. She alleges Bauer repeatedly choked her to unconsciousness and punched her in the face.During three days of often-graphic testimony, the woman described the encounters in extensive detail. The woman testified Monday that the two met online and that she drove to his Pasadena home for the first of two sexual encounters on April 21.She alleges she was again abused by Bauer during their second sexual encounter on May 15.Bauer's accuser, who dubs herself an ardent San Diego Padres fan, also said she had previous sexual relationships with other major league players, including star Padres shortstop/outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. She said her relationship with the player got her fired from the Pad Squad, the Padres' ambassador team that interacts with fans and the community.In her concluding testimony on direct examination, Bauer's accuser was questioned by her lawyer, Lisa Helfend Meyer, about why she wanted the restraining order extended."I am fearful of what he can do to me," she said, adding that she doesn't want to see his number on her phone or allow any chance for him to come to San Diego to see her.On Wednesday, Holley challenged the woman's credibility, referring to text messages between the accuser and some of her friends. In one of them, the woman wrote that the media coverage of the case was on my side,'' and "the best thing I could have hoped for."Bauer did not testify during the hearing.Bauer signed a three-year contract with the Dodgers on Feb. 11 worth $102 million, including $40 million this season, reported to be the highest single-season salary in baseball history. He has been placed on administrativeleave by Major League Baseball and the Players Association.