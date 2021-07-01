Sports

Trevor Bauer still expected to start for Dodgers on Sunday amid disturbing sexual assault allegation

'It's out of our hands,' manager Dave Roberts said of the pitcher's scheduled start against the Nationals.
EMBED <>More Videos

Dodgers' Dave Roberts reacts to accusations against Trevor Bauer

WASHINGTON (KABC) -- Editor's note: This story contains graphic descriptions of sexual assault allegations.

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, who has been accused of sexual assault in a restraining order petition filed earlier this week, is still expected to make his next scheduled start on Sunday, manager Dave Roberts said.

"As of now, we're kind of in the middle of letting the commissioner's office, Major League Baseball, handle this," Roberts told reporters on Thursday, adding that Bauer was with the team and was getting ready to play catch at Nationals Park. "It's in their hands. Right now, our direction was to just move forward and not do anything as far as the player and Trevor, so our plan is he is gonna start on Sunday."

Bauer is set to start against the Nationals in Washington, D.C., on July Fourth, unless something changes over the next three days.

After Roberts' remarks, some fans and commentators took to social media to express their reactions.

Restraining order petition against Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer includes graphic, disturbing details
EMBED More News Videos

A woman has obtained a restraining order against Dodgers ace Trevor Bauer, claiming he physically assaulted her. Bauer's attorneys say the two had a consensual relationship.


"Respectfully to Dave Roberts, this is (bull---)," sports writer and radio host Andy Kamenetzky tweeted. "If he and the Dodgers *really* didn't want to start Bauer given the ugliness of this situation, they could just make that call and dare the league to wade into a PR nightmare by disciplining them. It's in their hands."

Twitter user @HeyImDion wrote: "i really wish people would understand how policy works instead of just blaming Dave Roberts and the Dodgers."

In a restraining order petition filed Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, a woman accused Bauer of choking her until she lost consciousness, punching her in several areas of her body and leaving her with injuries that required hospitalization over the course of two sexual encounters earlier this year. A copy of the document was obtained by ABC7.

Roberts said he has spoken to Bauer since details of the alleged sexual assault became public -- first reported by The Athletic -- but did not divulge details about their conversation. Asked if it bothered him that he would start on Sunday given what has transpired, Roberts repeated that it's "out of our hands. Regardless of what direction the organization wanted to do, it's something that this is what has to happen, and so it's out of everyone's hands."

Family Justice Center in OC police department provides safe space for domestic violence survivors
EMBED More News Videos

Domestic violence has a devastating impact and often tears families apart, but a unique new solution aims to keep local families together.


While asking the court to issue a no-contact order that would prevent Bauer from coming within 100 yards of her, the 27-year-old woman, a resident of the San Diego area, provided graphic details of sexual encounters with Bauer and photographs that show two black eyes, scratches on her face and bruised and cut lips. The alleged incidents took place at Bauer's home in Pasadena on April 21 and May 16 and are being investigated by the Pasadena Police Department.

Bauer's side plans to deny the account during a hearing scheduled for July 23, according to his representatives. On Tuesday, those representatives issued a statement denying that Bauer had assaulted the woman, calling the encounters "wholly consensual." The following day, they provided a series of text messages that show the woman inviting rough sex and talking about how she wants him to "gimme all the pain" and "choke me out."

The Dodgers are scheduled to begin a four-game series with the Nationals on Thursday night and the team is expected to visit the White House ahead of their game Friday night in celebration of their World Series victory last year.

"I'm in the position of following the lead of Major League Baseball," Roberts said during a virtual press conference. "Their recommendation was for us to use our scheduled Sunday starter and to move forward and have him start that game on Sunday. For me to try to read into it any more outside of just following what they had advised me and us to do -- I just choose to follow kind of their lead."

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. You can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at (800) 656-4673.

ESPN contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportspasadenalos angeleslos angeles countyassaultwoman assaulteddomestic violencesexual assaultlos angeles dodgers
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
'Catastrophic failure' occurred during South LA fireworks detonation
California sets date for Gov. Newsom's recall election for Sept. 14
Report details likely motive in Borderline mass shooting
Gas tax, other California laws going into effect July 1
LA County has doubled its daily new COVID cases since June 15
LA tentatively approves ordinance to restrict homeless encampments
CA selects winners of Dream Vacations giveaway
Show More
Diane Warren saves 2nd cow that escaped Pico Rivera slaughterhouse
Local group aims to fight racism by providing free surf lessons
School stripped of basketball title over tortilla-throwing incident
Delta variant: Family's ordeal underscores importance of vaccination
LIVE | Search and rescue operations resume at FL condo collapse site
More TOP STORIES News