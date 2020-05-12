Police search for thieves who stole tricycle belonging to boy with special needs in Sherman Oaks

Police say the trike is estimated at $1,200 and was custom made for the boy.
SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for the thieves who stole a tricycle used by a 15-year-old with down syndrome.

Surveillance video was released of the theft that happened last Monday in Sherman Oaks.

Detectives say the bike was chained to the gate of the teen's apartment building at the corner of Riverside Drive and Mary Ellen Avenue.

Police say the trike is estimated at $1,200 and was custom made for the boy. It was awarded to the family through a special grant.

Anyone with information is urged to call LAPD's Van Nuys Division.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sherman oakslos angeles countytheftbikesinvestigationcaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County's stay-at-home order will likely remain in place for next three months
CSU campuses to remain closed through fall semester
Cedars-Sinai testing new method to treat COVID-19 patients
Newsom releases guidelines to reopen CA restaurants, malls, offices
Pelosi unveils $3T coronavirus aid package with 2nd stimulus check
Maps show where COVID-19 cases are growing, falling in CA
COVID-19: LA County reports 45 additional deaths, 961 new cases
Show More
How this non-profit is feeding seniors and creating jobs
Pomona man back home after life-threatening battle with COVID-19
Check your mailbox: Some CA children getting up to $365 for food
Nicholas Pinnock on 'For Life' cliffhanger finale
Ontario garbage man gives touching tribute to 2020 graduates
More TOP STORIES News