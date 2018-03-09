Triple shooting at bar in South El Monte leaves victims hospitalized

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) --
Three men were shot and wounded early Friday morning at a bar in South El Monte, authorities said.

The shooting happened about 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Garvey and Rosemead, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies found one victim at the scene, another in the area of Tyler and Rush, and the third wounded man at a local hospital, a sheriff's spokesperson said. They are expected to survive, according to authorities.

The motive for the shooting was unclear and a description of the shooter, believed to be a man, was not available. Deputies are hoping surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect.

Shoppers and workers in the area were surprised to hear of the violence.

"I was shocked as soon as I got here, not really knowing where to go, what to do," said one woman. "It's supposed to be a pretty safe area."

Investigators said they are looking for witnesses to the crime. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Temple Station at (626) 285-7171.
