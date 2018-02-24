Triple shooting outside bar near Whittier leaves 1 dead, 2 others hospitalized

EMBED </>More Videos

A triple shooting early Saturday morning near Whittier left one man dead and two other people hospitalized, authorities said. (OnScene)

By ABC7.com staff
WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) --
An argument at a bar near Whittier led to a shootout early Saturday morning that left a 30-year-old man dead and two other people hospitalized, authorities said.

The incident occurred shortly before 1 a.m. in an unincorporated area of southeast Los Angeles County, sheriff's officials said.

According to investigators, a 41-year-old security guard was working at a bar in the 13200 block of Imperial Highway when he got into a dispute with several patrons.

"The argument continued into the parking lot, where it appears several people started shooting at each other with handguns," a sheriff's statement said.

A man identified as Adrian Anthony Quesada was shot and drove away from the scene; he crashed into the center median on Imperial about a mile away. The Ontario resident died at the scene. A firearm was recovered from his vehicle.

A wounded 25-year-old woman and the security guard were transported to a hospital, authorities said. Both are expected to survive.

Detectives are trying to determine what prompted the dispute and identify the shooters.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootinghomicide investigationhomicidelos angeles county sheriff's departmentman killedWhittierLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Pope in Ireland decries abuse cover-up, meets with victims
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Show More
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
More News