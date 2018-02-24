An argument at a bar near Whittier led to a shootout early Saturday morning that left a 30-year-old man dead and two other people hospitalized, authorities said.The incident occurred shortly before 1 a.m. in an unincorporated area of southeast Los Angeles County, sheriff's officials said.According to investigators, a 41-year-old security guard was working at a bar in the 13200 block of Imperial Highway when he got into a dispute with several patrons."The argument continued into the parking lot, where it appears several people started shooting at each other with handguns," a sheriff's statement said.A man identified as Adrian Anthony Quesada was shot and drove away from the scene; he crashed into the center median on Imperial about a mile away. The Ontario resident died at the scene. A firearm was recovered from his vehicle.A wounded 25-year-old woman and the security guard were transported to a hospital, authorities said. Both are expected to survive.Detectives are trying to determine what prompted the dispute and identify the shooters.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.