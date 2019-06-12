MID-CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three people were stabbed during a fight in Mid-City late Tuesday night, police say.
Los Angeles police officers responded to the area of Pico Boulevard and Western Avenue around 11:50 p.m.
Video shows a liquor store near the crime scene where a man appeared to use self-defense in the incident. But police say he was in custody Wednesday morning.
The victims' conditions have not yet been released.
A motive for the stabbings is unclear.
An investigation is ongoing.
Triple stabbing under investigation in Mid-City L.A.
