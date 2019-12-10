Troopers praise 4-year-old twins who rescued selves from deadly crash

CLINTON, Wash. -- Four-year-old twin girls climbed through a broken window to save themselves after the car in which they were riding plunged into a 100-foot ravine, according to police. Their father died in the crash.

Just before 6 p.m. Friday, 47-year-old Cory Simmons was driving home in Washington when his car careened down a 100-foot embankment into a ravine. Simmons died, and his 4-year-old twins, Rosaline and Aurora, were in their car seats in the backseat of the car.

"They are traumatized," Simmons' Aunt Rose Simmons-McGahuey told KOMO-TV.

The girls were able to climb out of a broken window and up the steep embankment, where a good Samaritan stopped to help them.

"I think they kept (saying), 'we got to do this, we got to go home, get mommy,'" Simmons-McGahuey said.

She said the girls knew their father had died, but the family wants to work to ensure his memory is never forgotten.

They described Simmons as "the family butterfly" because he touched everyone. He was also a "jack of all trades," a builder, a painter, a concrete worker. He was a man who worked hard to care for his beloved family. He also had a 9-year-old named Hunter.

Washington State Police are investigating the deadly crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washingtoncar crashfatal crashu.s. & worldcrash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 arrested after fight inside Santa Ana laundromat leads to crime spree
Woman dead, 2 injured after car crashes into Simi Valley home
'We must act:' Trump impeachment charges unveiled by Dems
Rescue crews searching Mount Baldy for missing Irvine hiker
Employees surprised with $10M holiday bonus
11 Chinese nationals found in truck at CA border crossing
Manager catches baby falling off counter in pawnshop
Show More
Death investigation underway after man found bleeding in Tustin street
Probiotics may help treat psychiatric disorders like depression, researchers say
Tesla Cybertruck spotted on the 405 Freeway
Pageant winners all black for the first time
Fired LA County sheriff's deputy Mandoyan sues again
More TOP STORIES News