Tropical Depression 9 forms with Louisiana landfall favorable

Tropical development highly likely, headed for the Gulf

Tropical Depression No. 9 has formed over the west-central Caribbean Sea.

The system is likely to become Hurricane Ida as forecasters see a track towards the central Gulf Coast, making a Louisiana landfall favorable over the weekend.

This is a breaking update. Original report below:

It's impossible this early to tell where this storm may go, where it might cross onto landfall and how strong it could be. Once it forms, forecast models would improve based on its center of circulation.

"Exactly where the center of rotation forms plays an important part in a storm's evolution, so once that develops and guidance has a known starting point, the ending point becomes clearer," said the weather service office in Houston, which last year had impacts from Beta and Laura and in 2017 endured record flooding by Harvey.

The American model has the latest storm developing and pushing into the central Gulf of Mexico this weekend, making landfall Tuesday along the northern Gulf Coast as a major hurricane. The European model has it making landfall a little farther west on Monday as a much weaker storm.

"The current GPS ensemble shows the tropical system possibly affecting our area by Sunday into Monday," said the National Weather Service in Lake Charles, Louisiana. It alludes to the possibility of increased chances of precipitation but stops short at saying the system will have a direct impact.

"There is too much uncertainty at this point as to the intensity and exact location of impact. Ensemble members stretch from Mexico to Florida," said the Lake Charles weather service office.

Adds its Houston counterpart: "If monitoring model cycles on social media, do not put too much stock into individual model runs. There will be many changes in these from run to run and from model to model in the next few days as the details remain in flux."

CNNWire contributed to this report.
