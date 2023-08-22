Death Valley National Park remained closed Monday due to mud and debris flows and the threat of flash flooding.

Death Valley got year's worth of rain in 24 hours

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Death Valley is known for breaking records when it comes to hot temperatures, but on Sunday, Tropical Storm Hilary dumped 2.2 inches of rain over the area, which breaks the record for the all-time wettest day in Death Valley.

According to the National Weather Service, that's actually the exact amount of rain they average annually.

Death Valley National Park remained closed Monday due to mud and debris flows and the threat of flash flooding. Even once the park reopens, getting around may be difficult. Park officials said the shoulders of several roads have been either undercut or washed away.

Sunday also set a new record for the wettest August day ever in Palm Springs, San Diego and downtown Los Angeles.

Hilary's highest rain total was in Upper Mission Creek in San Bernardino County, where 13 inches of rainfall was recorded.

