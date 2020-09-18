tropical storm

Tropical Storm Wilfred forms in Atlantic, NHS will switch to Greek alphabet for next name

MIAMI -- Tropical Storm Wilfred has formed in the eastern Atlantic, becoming the latest storm in an active hurricane season.

The storm's maximum sustained winds Friday morning were near 40 mph (65 kph). The U.S. National Hurricane Center says slight strengthening was possible during the day but weakening should start over the weekend.

Wilfred was centered about 630 miles (1,015 kilometers) west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and was moving west-northwest near 17 mph (28 kph).

The storm comes amid a very active hurricane season in the Atlantic and "Wilfred" is the last name on the Hurricane Center's list of storm names for the season. If there is another tropical storm this season, the names switch to the Greek alphabet and it will be named Alpha.
