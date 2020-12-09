Truck crash sets off building fire, injuring 6 in San Bernardino

By ABC7.com staff
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A truck crash in San Bernardino set off a fire which spread to a nearby house and office building, resulting in six serious injuries, firefighters said.

The incident started around 10 a.m. Wednesday when a truck crashed into a U-Haul storage facility in the area of Garden Drive and Baseline Street in San Bernardino.

The truck hit a propane tank, setting off a fire which then spread to a nearby house, as well as storage units and an office.

Six people total were injured and transported to local hospitals - four of them were described as burn victims and two suffered trauma injuries.

Ten of the storage units were also damaged.

The cause of the initial crash remains under investigation.
