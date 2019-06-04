Police identify truck driver in hit-run that killed bicyclist in Boyle Heights

By Vania Stuelp
BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police have identified a truck driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist in Boyle Heights.

The driver of the 40-foot box truck trailer is said to be cooperating with LAPD investigators.

Surveillance video shows Jaime Ramirez of Maywood losing control of his bicycle Friday night and being run over by the trailer's tires.

The driver did not stop - possibly unaware of what had just happened.

A witness followed the truck and photographed the license plate, which was also captured by the surveillance camera.

LAPD says it was able to identify the driver, with help from the registered owner of the trailer.
