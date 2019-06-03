Tanker truck loaded with jet fuel erupts into flames at Carson refinery

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- An explosion injured one person and sent a plume of smoke into the sky over a refinery in Carson early Monday morning.Jet fuel was being loaded onto a tanker truck at the Kinder Morgan terminal facility when something sparked the blast.The tanker driver suffered minor burns and was hospitalized. Three others were checked by paramedics on the scene but did not require hospitalization.Firefighters say it could have been much worse."I was able to get the necessary resources here, engineering patrols did their job and we were able to prevent this thing from being considerably worse," said Los Angeles County Fire Capt. Tony Imbrenda.The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.