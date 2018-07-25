Trump announces an agreement with European Union on some tariffs

ROEY HADAR
President Donald Trump announced an agreement with the European Union on tariffs - an effort to dial back what had been an escalating trade feud.

"We agreed today, first of all, to work together toward zero tariffs, zero nontariff barriers and zero subsidies on non-auto industrial goods," Trump said during his remarks in the Rose Garden as he stood next European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.
This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.
