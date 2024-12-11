Trump appoints ambassadors Kimberly Guilfoyle and Tom Barrack, plus 5 more picks

He named a total of seven appointments on Tuesday night via Truth Social.

President-elect Donald Trump posted a flurry of announcements to his Truth Social account on Tuesday night, including the appointment of Kimberly Guilfoyle as the ambassador to Greece and Tom Barrack as the ambassador to Turkey.

Guilfoyle, a former fundraiser for Trump and a former host on Fox News, is currently in an established relationship with Donald Trump Jr.

In announcing her position, Trump wrote, "For many years, Kimberly has been a close friend and ally. Her extensive experience and leadership in law, media, and politics along with her sharp intellect make her supremely qualified to represent the United States, and safeguard its interests abroad."

The post also stated, "Kimberly is perfectly suited to foster strong bilateral relations with Greece, advancing our interests on issues ranging from defense cooperation to trade and economic innovation."

Tom Barrack is Trump's longtime friend who chaired his first inaugural committee - and he was notably acquitted of federal charges accusing him of illegal foreign lobbying on behalf of the United Arab Emirates.

Barrack was charged during the first Trump administration and campaign, in 2021. During his trial, he was accused by federal prosecutors of acting as a foreign agent but failing to register between 2016 and 2018 while allegedly trying to "leverage his access" to Trump with his contacts in the UAE.

A jury found him not guilty on all charges -- which also included conspiracy, obstruction and lying to the FBI -- in November 2022.

Trump praised Barrack's acquittal at the time, saying in a statement: "Great news for our Country, Freedom, and Democracy in that businessman Tom Barrack, who should have never been charged or tried, was just acquitted of all charges."

Barrack's testimony during the trial was at times critical of Trump. He said on the witness stand that his support for Trump politically was "disastrous" for him professionally, at one point mocking Trump's understanding of the Middle East.

"This amazingly good businessman became the president of the United States who could not spell the Middle East," Barrack said.

Asked about his criticism of Trump at the time of the acquittal, Barrack told ABC News: "I'm just done with politics."

In announcing his ambassadorship to Turkey on Tuesday, Trump said that Barrack is "a well respected and experienced voice of reason."

The president-elect also announced roles at the Federal Trade Commission. He named Andrew Ferguson as chairman and Mark Meador as commissioner.

"Andrew has a proven record of standing up to Big Tech censorship, and protecting Freedom of Speech in our Great Country. Sworn in as a Commissioner on April 2, 2024, he will be able to fight on behalf of the American People on Day One of my Administration," Trump wrote in his announcement.

The post continued, "Andrew will be the most America First, and pro-innovation FTC Chair in our Country's History."

For Meador, Trump listed a series of degrees and accomplishments in the announcement post.

At the Office of Management and Budget, Trump announced Congressman Dan Bishop as deputy director and Ed Martin as the chief of staff.

For Bishop, he posted, "Dan has been a tireless fighter for our MAGA Movement in the House of Representatives on the Judiciary and Homeland Security Committees. Dan will implement my cost-cutting and deregulatory agenda across all Agencies, and root out the Weaponized Deep State."

"Ed is a winner who will help Make America Great Again!" he wrote for Martin.

Lastly, Trump announced that Jacob Helberg will serve as undersecretary of state for economic growth, energy and the environment at the State Department.

In his post on Truth Social, Trump said, "In this role Jacob will be a champion of our America First Foreign Policy. He will guide State Department policy on Economic statecraft, promoting America's Economic security and growth, and American technological dominance abroad. Jacob is a successful technology executive, has the knowledge, expertise, and pragmatism to defend America's Economic interests abroad, and always puts AMERICA FIRST!"

Helberg is a former Democrat who went from being a little-known tech adviser to a rising star in Trump's circles, known largely as a China hawk and as a major proponent of the bill that may lead to banning TikTok in the U.S.

He's a commissioner for the U.S.-China Economic Security Review Commission, and he helped shore support on Capitol Hill for the bill that would ban TikTok if it's not sold from its Chinese parent company by Jan. 19, 2025.

After Biden signed the TikTok bill into law earlier this year, Helberg posted photos of himself with several powerful members of Congress, including Speaker Mike Johnson and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, thanking them for being "truly outstanding people who can come together when our security is at stake."

Helberg called TikTok a "Chinese weapon of war" in August, and he previously published a book titled, "The Wires of War." The 2021 book is about tech-fueled wars shaping the world's balance of power in the coming century, arguing that "without a firm partnership with the government, Silicon Valley is unable to protect democracy from the autocrats looking to sabotage it from Beijing to Moscow and Tehran."

Helberg's harsh criticism of TikTok could clash with Trump's vow to "save" TikTok, even though Trump tried to ban the app during his first administration.

Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance "have laid out an aggressive agenda to face the twin convulsions of technological and geopolitical change, and ensure America wins the economic contests that define this century," Helberg wrote on X after Trump announced his appointment on Tuesday.

"The State Department will play a critical role in acting on this vision," his post continued. "I look forward to earning the support of the U.S. Senate and working with @MarcoRubio to implement President Trump's agenda."

In previous years, Helberg and his husband were "significant supporters" of Ron DeSantis and then reportedly shifted fundraising support to Nikki Haley in 2023.

By midway through the following year, however, Helberg had personally contributed $844,600 to the Trump 47 Committee, Inc. and another $1 million to the Make America Great Again, Inc. super PACs, according to filing data made available by the FEC.