daca

Trump renews efforts to end DACA after Supreme Court ruling

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said Friday he will renew efforts to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants after the Supreme Court blocked is first try.

With a 5-4 outcome, the Court rejected Trump's push to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program, or DACA, in a stunning rebuke to the president in the midst of his reelection campaign.

This means immigrants who are part of the 8-year-old DACA will retain their protection from deportation and their authorization to work in the United States -- safe almost certainly at least through the November election, immigration experts said.

EMBED More News Videos

President Donald Trump asked on Twitter, "Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn't like me?"



Trump was quick to criticize the ruling, hitting hard at a political angle, and now says the federal government will be resubmitting papers on DACA.

In a tweet Friday morning, Trump said, "The Supreme Court asked us to resubmit on DACA, nothing was lost or won. They "punted", much like in a football game (where hopefully they would stand for our great American Flag). We will be submitting enhanced papers shortly."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdacau.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DACA
Some SoCal leaders hail Supreme Court's ruling upholding DACA
OC 'Dreamers' relieved by Supreme Court ruling on DACA
SCOTUS says Dreamers can stay, rejecting Trump order
DACA rallies held in LA as Supreme Court hears arguments on program
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County sheriff's deputy fatally shoots man in Gardena
Juneteenth events held around Los Angeles area
MASK MANDATE: Here are the new rules for California residents
What's open, what's closed this weekend in LA County
Disneyland unions seek delay in park reopening
5 more workers at SoFi Stadium test positive for COVID-19, prompting inquiry
LA County allowing beauty salons, cardrooms, tattoo parlors to reopen Friday
Show More
'Chariots of Fire,' 'Lord of the Rings' actor Ian Holm dies
OC 'Dreamers' relieved by Supreme Court ruling on DACA
Man fatally shot by deputies in Rosamond allegedly held woman captive
Suspect taken into custody after chase ends near LAX
Some SoCal leaders hail Supreme Court's ruling upholding DACA
More TOP STORIES News