Former President Donald Trump defiant in post-arraignment speech at Mar-a-Lago

"This fake case was brought only to interfere with the upcoming 2024 election and it should be dropped immediately," Trump said. Janice Yu reports.

Trump called the New York indictment the latest in an "onslaught of fraudulent investigations."

PALM BEACH, Florida -- Flanked by American flags, former President Donald Trump delivered a campaign-style speech to cheering supporters at Mar-a-Lago Tuesday night.

Trump was defiant, referring, among other things, to his two impeachment trials during his presidency and an ongoing probe into alleged attempts to interfere in that state's 2020 presidential election.

"This fake case was brought only to interfere with the upcoming 2024 election and it should be dropped immediately," Trump said.

He also lashed out at the prosecutor and the judge presiding over the New York case - despite being warned hours earlier by Judge Juan Merchan to refrain from rhetoric that could cause civil unrest.

Trump waved goodbye as he made his way out of the ballroom thronged by people recording the moment with their smartphones.

The crowd included supporters including failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and longtime ally Roger Stone.