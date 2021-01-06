Trump supporters rally in downtown Los Angeles, prompting LAPD to declare unlawful assembly

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As Congress convened in Washington to certify the results of the presidential election, dozens of supporters of President Donald Trump rallied Wednesday morning in front of Los Angeles City Hall, prompting authorities to declare an unlawful assembly.

Holding flags and carrying signs that read "Stop the Steal," members of the group stood along Spring Street while others circled the area in their vehicles.

News video from AIR7HD showed police officers standing in a skirmish line as demonstrators milled about nearby.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said no major incidents were reported, adding that that agency was prepared for possible disturbances and had units in the area.

US lawmakers react to DC protest that has locked down the Capitol
Organizers of the event said 15 "patriotic organizations" were taking part in the demonstration "to demand the integrity and justice of the Nov. 3 election."

Meanwhile, in Washington DC, angry supporters of Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power, forcing lawmakers to be rushed from the building and interrupting challenges to Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.

