Politics

President Trump's campaign says it can't be held liable if rally attendees contract COVID-19

President Trump's rally in Tulsa falls on Juneteenth
TULSA, Okla. -- The Trump campaign is protecting itself from lawsuits in case anyone gets the coronavirus from attending one of the president's rallies.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced he will have an indoor rally in Tulsa on June 19, CNN reported.

RELATED: Black Tulsans call Trump Juneteenth rally plan 'a slap in the face'

But anyone who attends must agree not to sue the campaign if they contract COVID-19.

Those who plan to come must first RSVP for the event.

RELATED: Trump picks Tulsa for return of signature campaign rallies halted by coronavirus

When they register, they must also agree to a disclaimer that states they acknowledge "by attending the rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19."

Thursday the campaign said there will be safety precautions taken at the rally, but they did not give any specifics.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsoklahomadonald trumpcoronavirusu.s. & worldpresident donald trumprallycovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Torrance Tirade: More encounters reported with woman in anti-Asian rant
Gyms begin reopening in OC
LA County's homeless population jumps nearly 13%, new data shows
OC rescinds face covering order as more businesses get OK to reopen
Breonna's Law: Louisville bans 'no-knock' warrants
Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach reopens this weekend
Mexican mafia member Danny Roman murdered in CA prison
Show More
GOP picks Jacksonville, Florida, for Trump convention speech
Suspect sought after deputy struck by vehicle in Santa Clarita
Paso Robles shooting: Suspect shot to death after 2-day manhunt; 4 officers wounded
California unemployment claims continue climbing
LA activities reopen as county sees spike in cases
More TOP STORIES News