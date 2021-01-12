animals

Manatee in Florida had 'Trump' scraped on back, officials say

HOMOSASSA SPRINGS, Florida -- State and federal wildlife officials are investigating reports of a manatee found with "Trump" scraped on its back in a Florida river.

The aquatic mammal was spotted over the weekend in the Homosassa River in Citrus County, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed. The area is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) north of Tampa.

"West Indian manatees are essential members of the ecosystems in which they inhabit and are protected under the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act," USFWS Director Aurelia Skipwith said in a statement.

The manatee does not appear to be seriously injured, officials said. It appears that the word was written in algae that had grown on the animal's back, not scratched into its skin.

Wildlife officials are looking for any information regarding the animal's harassment. Tips can be reported at 888-404-3922. The Center for Biological Diversity, a nonprofit group that protects endangered animals, is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in the case.

Harassing a manatee, a federal crime, is punishable by a $50,000 fine and up to one year in prison.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfloridaanimal abuseanimalsu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMALS
Gorillas test positive for coronavirus at San Diego park
Bald eagle lays egg in SoCal mountains
United Airlines joins rivals in grounding emotional-support animals
Crows attack bald eagle egg in Big Bear
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Disneyland to host OC's 1st massive vaccination site
LA County: Wear a mask at home if you live with elderly, vulnerable
2 Capitol Police officers suspended after attack
182 arrested during underground parties in LA area, LASD says
Newsom explains how CA is trying to speed up vaccinations
LAUSD, other districts say Newsom school reopening plan falls short
Rep. Ted Lieu of SoCal talks Trump impeachment efforts
Show More
Rialto family grieves loss of matriarch taken by COVID-19
Bill Belichick declines medal from President Trump
SoCal woman, 105, dies of COVID days before receiving vaccine
Gorillas test positive for coronavirus at San Diego park
LAUSD schools mourning two teachers who died of COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News