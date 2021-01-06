Trump supporters rally in downtown Los Angeles, prompting LAPD to declare unlawful assembly

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=9412577" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Protesters supporting President Trump breach US Capitol Building during the certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory.

President Trump must condemn what has happened today, stop illegally contesting the will of the American public, and support the institutions and elected leaders who comprise our democracy. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) January 6, 2021

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As Congress convened in Washington to certify the results of the presidential election, dozens of supporters of President Donald Trump rallied Wednesday morning in front of Los Angeles City Hall, prompting authorities to declare an unlawful assembly.Holding flags and carrying signs that read "Stop the Steal," members of the group stood along Spring Street while others circled the area in their vehicles.News video from AIR7HD showed police officers standing in a skirmish line as demonstrators milled about nearby.A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said no major incidents were reported, adding that agency was prepared for possible disturbances and had units in the area.Organizers of the event said 15 "patriotic organizations" were taking part in the demonstration "to demand the integrity and justice of the Nov. 3 election."Meanwhile, in Washington DC, angry supporters of Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power, forcing lawmakers to be rushed from the building and interrupting challenges to Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.One woman was confirmed to have been shot and killed. The National Guard and state and federal police were called in for control, and rare evening curfews were declared in Washington and nearby Virginia suburbs."This is a dark day for America," Mayor Eric Garcetti said on Twitter. "The assaults on the integrity of our elections and the safety of the U.S. Capitol are wrong - defying our constitution, our core decency, and our common humanity."President Trump must condemn what has happened today, stop illegally contesting the will of the American public, and support the institutions and elected leaders who comprise our democracy," Garcetti said.