President Trump visiting LA next week to discuss Olympics, White House confirms

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- President Donald Trump will visit Southern California next week, the White House confirms.Trump is expected to depart Tuesday for Los Angeles, where he will meet with members of the LA28 Olympic Committee to discuss preparations for the 2028 Summer Olympic Games.He is also expected to attend a campaign fundraising event in the Beverly Hills area, though an exact location has not been announced.After that, the president will head to Bakersfield on Wednesday. There he will join Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the House Republican leader, at a forum to speak with farmers about efforts to improve supply and delivery of water in California.The visits are part of several stops he will make in California, Nevada, Arizona, and Colorado next week.He's also expected to visit billionaire Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison's Rancho Mirage estate for a golf outing and fundraiser.He will also visit Phoenix and Colorado, as well as Las Vegas, where he will speak at a graduation event for a prisoner education program.