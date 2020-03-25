earthquake

Tsunami watch canceled for Hawaii after 7.5 magnitude quake strikes in northern Pacific

MOSCOW -- A 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck in the northern Pacific on Wednesday and a tsunami warning was issued for the closest shores on Russia's far eastern Kuril Islands.

The earthquake triggered a Tsunami Watch for Hawaii, which was later canceled.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck 219 kilometers south-southeast of Severo on the Kuril chain far north of Japan. It was 56 kilometers (37 miles) deep.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center earlier said hazardous tsunami waves were possible within 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) of the quake's epicenter.

It said earthquakes of this strength in the past have caused tsunamis far from the epicenter. A tsunami watch was issued for Hawaii but the center said it was still investigating if there was a threat to the islands.

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center also still was analyzing the event to determine the level of danger for Alaska and the U.S. West Coast.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake was a stronger 7.8 magnitude and may cause a slight change of sea levels around Japanese coasts.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
earthquakerussiatsunami
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
EARTHQUAKE
How do the effects of the coronavirus pandemic compare to that of a major earthquake?
Ridgecrest earthquake: 3.5-magnitude temblor strikes during early morning hours
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks Utah
Magnitude 5.8 quake strikes off NorCal coast
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus SoCal update: Person under 18 dies in LA County
Coronavirus: LA sheriff letting gun stores stay open
Coronavirus: Wholesale food distributor will now bring food to your door
Rams, ABC7, 710AM ESPN LA host virtual telethon
Coronavirus news update: Tuesday, March 24
San Bernardino County has first death related to coronavirus
COVID-19: 34-year-old's death should be a wake-up call, friend says
Show More
How do the effects of the coronavirus pandemic compare to that of a major earthquake?
Coronavirus forces SoCal funeral homes to cancel services
Man dies, wife critical after ingesting additive to prevent virus
Burbank teacher delivers supplies to those in need
Ty Burrell joins virtual telethon
More TOP STORIES News