Tsunamis may strike Hawaii after huge Pacific quake: Agency

HONOLULU -- The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said tsunamis may strike Hawaii later Thursday after a huge earthquake occurred in a remote area between New Zealand and Tonga.

The magnitude 8 quake struck the Kermadec Islands region at 9:28 a.m. Hawaii time.

The agency said it's investigating whether the event poses a threat to Hawaii. If tsunamis are generated, the first waves would reach the Hawaiian Island chain at 4:35 p.m. Hawaii time.

The agency issued a tsunami warning for American Samoa but then downgraded it to an advisory.

A warning means tsunamis with the potential to generate widespread inundation are expected or occurring.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hawaiiearthquaketsunamiu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California Legislature OKs plan aimed at in-person learning
All youth sports, indoor and outdoor, allowed to resume in CA
CA to loosen tier requirements as vaccines reach vulnerable areas
Stimulus check updates: Senate gears up for marathon effort | LIVE
Lawsuit filed against OC man who started GoFundMe for Starbucks barista
COVID vaccine super site at Disneyland temporarily closes
LA County health director: Pandemic in home stretch, but not over
Show More
1 killed in fiery crash on 60 Freeway in Hacienda Heights
3 injured after SUV plows into homeless encampment in Brentwood
WATCH TODAY: ABC7 to host virtual town hall on reopening schools
Bucking GOP trend, Alabama governor extends mask order
Police request 60-day extension of Guard at US Capitol
More TOP STORIES News