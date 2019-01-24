SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. --The Tubbs Fire, which devastated Sonoma County in October 2017, was caused by a private electrical system, according to Cal Fire.
Cal Fire sent out a press release Thursday morning stating PG&E is not to blame for the start of the fire.
Instead, it was a "private electrical system adjacent to a residential structure," the statement said.
Investigators did not identify any violations of California State law.
The Tubbs Fire destroyed more than 5,000 structures, burned more than 36,000 acres and killed 22 people.
