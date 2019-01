EMBED >More News Videos These are the five most destructive wildfires in California history when measured by the number of structures destroyed.

The Tubbs Fire , which devastated Sonoma County in October 2017, was caused by a private electrical system, according to Cal Fire.Cal Fire sent out a press release Thursday morning stating PG&E is not to blame for the start of the fire.Instead, it was a "private electrical system adjacent to a residential structure," the statement said.Investigators did not identify any violations of California State law.The Tubbs Fire destroyed more than 5,000 structures, burned more than 36,000 acres and killed 22 people.