'Tupac Shakur' arrested in Tennessee on meth, assault charges

By ABC7.com staff
Tupac Shakur is appearing in a Tennessee court this week.

A man sharing the same name as the late rapper was arrested for drug possession and for pulling a knife on police.

Suspect Tupac A. Shakur also shares the same middle initial as the rapper. Police allege the 40-year-old was in possession of methamphetamine and reached for a knife when officers confronted him.

Tupac Shakur the rapper was killed in a drive-by shooting in 1996 in Las Vegas at age 25.
