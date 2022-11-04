LADWP customers can get back more money for getting rid of their grass

Gardening experts recommend replacing grass with California native plants that don't need as much water.

Spending too much money watering the lawn? Now might be a good time to take part in the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power's turf replacement rebate program.

On Thursday, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced an increase in the turf replacement rebate program from $3 to $5 per-square-foot for residents with LADWP.

"Now's the time for all of us to take these small steps every day that will have a big impact," Garcetti said.

This rebate comes amid a historic drought.

Plus, those who have already swapped out the turf note that they've saved money.

"I only pay less than $9 a month for water," said Cynthia Ruiz, vice president of the Board of Water and Power Commissioners.

LADWP is offering rebates on water monitors too. Visit their website for more information about rebates and offers.