Riverside County looking into system failures in Turpin case

By ABC7.com staff
Turpin case leads to new Riverside County review

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Fallout continues from the ABC exclusive interview with two of the Turpin kids.

We're now learning Riverside County supervisors could create a special committee to investigate ways to improve the county's social services.

The county issued an independent investigation after the kids revealed in the ABC exclusive that they were still being mistreated and some of them were victims of abuse.

The county supervisors are expected to announce the special committee during Tuesday's board meeting.

Turpin sisters who escaped Perris 'house of horrors' speak out: 'I thought I was going to die'
Two of the 13 Turpin siblings, who were held captive and tortured by their parents inside a Riverside County home for years before managing to escape in 2018, are speaking publicly for the first time about the horrifying ordeal.



The 13 Turpin siblings were held captive and tortured by their parents inside a Riverside County home for years before managing to escape in 2018. Their parents, David and Louise Turpin, were later sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the torture and abuse.

Two of the sisters spoke out for the first time about the ordeal in an ABC special last month.

Perris torture case: David and Louise Turpin sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for shackling, starving their children
David and Louise Turpin, the Perris couple arrested in January 2018 for torturing most of their 13 captive children, were each sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.





CORRECTION: The findings of the independent investigation will not be released until March 2022.
