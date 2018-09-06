A 21-year-old Tustin man was arrested after allegedly trying to expose himself to a young girl inside a park bathroom on Wednesday.Tustin police responded to Columbus Tustin Park in the 14700 block of Prospect Avenue shortly before 3:30 p.m., after receiving a call about a man in the women's restroom.Authorities learned the suspect, later identified as Tustin resident Pedro Frias, allegedly attempted to expose himself to a juvenile girl inside the bathroom. After a brief struggle, the girl escaped and ran to her father.The suspect fled, and the juvenile's father dialed 911.When officers arrived on scene, they found Frias hiding behind a vehicle. He attempted to run off but was quickly apprehended and arrested without incident.Tustin police said Frias has a prior criminal history and was on probation at the time of the arrest.He was booked into the Orange County Jail for child molestation, attempted lewd act on a child, lewd conduct and false imprisonment.The Tustin Police Department is seeking any additional witnesses or victims. Anyone with information is asked to call 714-573-3372.