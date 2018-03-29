A 9-year-old girl from Lubbock who had been missing for nearly two years was found safe in New Mexico, police say.Mariah Martinez disappeared on Oct. 21, 2016.The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children reported that Martinez was recovered Tuesday night after a story aired about her on A&E's series "Live PD."A viewer sent in a tip and worked with the Lubbock Police Department and New Mexico State Police to find her.Lubbock PD released a statement saying in part that they were thankful, "the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children continued to place this case at the top of their priority list, ensuring that Mariah return home safely."