Ridgecrest Earthquake

Twitter reacts to Southern California earthquake felt in Central Valley, Las Vegas

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Southern California the morning of 4th of July.

It struck near in the Mojave Desert, about 150 miles northeast of Los Angeles, but people report feeling it as far as Las Vegas and California's Central Valley.

From those who witnessed serious damage, to those who were just upset about spilling their cereal, the "Twitterverse" is erupting with reactions.

Here's a sample from every end of the spectrum.












Some people are telling their story through their pets.





Some say they barely felt it, or not at all.






Others were more concerned about their cereal:




Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
southern californialas vegasearthquakedisasterridgecrest earthquakeusgsu.s. & worldtwitter
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RIDGECREST EARTHQUAKE
Ridgecrest earthquake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
More than 3,000 earthquakes recorded in SoCal since initial 6.4: Seismologist
BEFORE AND AFTER: Ground splits open after Ridgecrest earthquake
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest earthquake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Show More
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
25-year-old man shot, killed in Garden Grove home invasion
More TOP STORIES News