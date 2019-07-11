Two 12-year-olds, teen injured by gunfire in South L.A., police say

By and ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two 12-year-olds and a 16-year-old were struck by gunfire in South Los Angeles Wednesday night, Los Angeles police said.

The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. on the 500 block of W. 97 Street when a car pulled up and shot multiple rounds at the kids, police said.

Each of the victims were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The suspect is still at large and a description of the suspect vehicle was not immediately known.

The motive of the shooting was still in the process of being determined.
