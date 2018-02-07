Two arrested in Fullerton motel stabbing

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) --Two people were arrested for a stabbing at a motel in Fullerton, police said.
The stabbing happened Wednesday around 1:30 a.m. at a motel in the 1000 block of West Commonwealth Avenue.
Officers found two victims at the scene with stab wounds and they were transported to a local hospital.
Press Release- FPD arrests Two Suspects after multiple stabbing. pic.twitter.com/02ccwQoeFf— FullertonPD PIO (@FPDPIO) February 7, 2018
Police investigated and found two suspects around 7 a.m. at another motel in Fullerton and arrested both men, identified as David Adame, 39, of Santa Ana, and Rafael Aldaco, 38, of Whittier.
Officers say Adame had a stolen handgun, stolen vehicle and narcotics when he was arrested.