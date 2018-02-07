Two arrested in Fullerton motel stabbing

Suspects David Adame, (left) 39, of Santa Ana and Rafael Aldaco, 38, of Whittier were arrested in connection with stabbing at a Fullerton motel on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. (Fullerton PD)

By ABC7.com staff
FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) --
Two people were arrested for a stabbing at a motel in Fullerton, police said.

The stabbing happened Wednesday around 1:30 a.m. at a motel in the 1000 block of West Commonwealth Avenue.

Officers found two victims at the scene with stab wounds and they were transported to a local hospital.



Police investigated and found two suspects around 7 a.m. at another motel in Fullerton and arrested both men, identified as David Adame, 39, of Santa Ana, and Rafael Aldaco, 38, of Whittier.

Officers say Adame had a stolen handgun, stolen vehicle and narcotics when he was arrested.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingcrimearrestFullertonOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News