Two detained after robbery attempted at Glendale Bank of America

By ABC7.com staff
GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were detained after a robbery attempt was reported at a Bank of America in Glendale.

The robbery attempt was reported at 3:54 p.m. at the Bank of America at 3812 San Fernando Road.

Officials say suspects produced a note that demanded money and left a bag at the scene.

No one was injured. Two people were detained, but it wasn't immediately clear if they were the suspected robbers. The bag is being investigated.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.
