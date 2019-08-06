Two detained after robbery attempted at Glendale Bank of America

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were detained after a robbery attempt was reported at a Bank of America in Glendale.The robbery attempt was reported at 3:54 p.m. at the Bank of America at 3812 San Fernando Road.Officials say suspects produced a note that demanded money and left a bag at the scene.No one was injured. Two people were detained, but it wasn't immediately clear if they were the suspected robbers. The bag is being investigated.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.