Two killed by train in Ventura as they tried to free their dog stuck on tracks

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were killed by a train Tuesday in Ventura as they tried to free their dog stuck on the tracks, officials say.The two people were walking with their dog along a railroad bridge near Auto Center and Johnson drives. They spotted a train coming and safely ran off the bridge.But their dog got stuck on the tracks and couldn't get free.The two ran back onto the bridge to try to free their pet.All three were killed by the speeding train.Ventura County sheriff's officials have ruled the deaths an accident.