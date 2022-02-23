Family & Parenting

Birthday 2 remember: 2 babies born at 2:22 p.m. on 'Twosday'

EMBED <>More Videos

Birthday 2 remember: Pair of families welcome baby at 2:22 p.m. on 'TWOsday'

NEW YORK -- It was quite a "Twosday" at two East Coast hospitals, which saw a pair of families give birth to a baby at exactly 2:22 p.m. on 2/22/22.

That's a lot of twos!

In New Jersey, a mother gave birth to a baby boy, Starlin Lugo Carrera, at Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy at 2:22 p.m.

She says she's thrilled to have her beautiful, healthy boy born on such a significant day and time.

Over on New York's Long Island, Logan Jowill Coreas Vazquez was also born at 2:22 p.m. at Catholic Health's Mercy Hospital in Rockville Centre.

He's the first baby for Valley Stream couple, Wendy Campos-Vasquez and Mercedes Manual Coreas.

And just to cap off the 'Two-rrific' day -- a pair of twins were also born on Tuesday at two other Catholic Health hospitals on Long Island: Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip and St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingnew jerseynew yorkbaby deliverybabyhospitalhospitalsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LA County to lift indoor mask mandate for vaccinated people Friday
5 Fwy reopens through Grapevine after hourslong closure
2 educators in Rialto failed to report sex assaults on campus, DA says
Man accused of following family cleared of wrongdoing by authorities
LA County prosecutors vote overwhelmingly in support of Gascón recall
Reporter's mom crashes his live shot to say 'Hi, baby!' | VIDEO
Group calls for OC DA to resign over alleged racist remarks
Show More
Big Bear bald eagle protects eggs in nest amid snow storm
Amsterdam Apple Store suspect run over while chasing hostage: Police
Winter storm blanketing Southern California mountains with snow
Our America: New Frontier of Voting Rights
Sen. Padilla kicks off official 2022 campaign run
More TOP STORIES News