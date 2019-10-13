Typhoon leaves up to 33 dead in Japan

TOKYO -- Rescuers in Japan are continuing to help people in the aftermath of a ferocious typhoon, as the death toll from the storm climbed to as high as 33.

The government's Fire and Disaster Management Agency, which tends to be conservative in its counts, said late Sunday that 14 people died and 11 were missing as a result of Typhoon Hagibis, while 187 suffered injuries. It said 1,283 homes were flooded and 517 were damaged, partially or totally.

Japan's Kyodo News agency said 33 people died and 19 were missing.

The typhoon made landfall south of Tokyo on Saturday evening and battered central and northern Japan with torrents of rain and powerful gusts of wind. The typhoon was downgraded to a tropical storm on Sunday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
japandisasterstorm
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
All Saddleridge Fire evacuation orders lifted
California governor signs measure banning 'lunch shaming'
LA fans pay their respects to owner of most famous lowrider
2 killed, 1 injured in Hawaiian Gardens 3-car crash
Vista LA celebrates 25 years
Saddleridge Fire: Tips to avoid breathing in harmful smoke and ash
2 arrested in series of crashes along 55 Fwy in Costa Mesa
Show More
Angels deny knowledge of Tyler Skaggs' drug use
Air quality map: Multiple wildfires impacting air quality in SoCal
Sandalwood Fire: 2nd death confirmed, 76 structures destroyed in Calimesa
Hard Rock Hotel under construction collapses
SoCal veteran celebrates 100th birthday, still going strong
More TOP STORIES News