Tyson Foods recalls 8.5M lbs. of 'ready-to-eat' chicken due to possible listeria contamination

Tyson Foods is warning consumers to check their freezers immediately.

The food brand is recalling nearly 8.5 million pounds of its "ready-to-eat" chicken.

The USDA says the food could be contaminated with listeria.

So far, one person in Texas has died, and two others have gotten sick.

This includes one case reported in Delaware.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said it determined there was evidence linking the illnesses to Tyson pre-cooked chicken products, CNN reported.

"Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms," the FSIS statement said.

The recalled products were produced between December 2020 and April of this year.

"The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. P-7089' on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools and Department of Defense locations," the agency said in statement said.

Consumers and businesses or institutions that may have these products should throw them away or return them to the store where they were purchased, the agency said.

A full list of the products recalled can be found on the USDA website.

CNN contributed to this article.
